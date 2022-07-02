In Loving Memory of Ralph Elmo Edmonds 1941 – 2022 – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Ralph Edmonds Was born in July 1941 in Trincomalee and studied at St Paul’s Kalaniya until the age of 9 and went on to finish his studies to GCE level at St John’s Collage Damatagoda and followed his father Joe Edmonds’s footsteps as a famous singer and yodeller until 18 was a keen fan of Tony Brent & Elvis Presley and did a few songs of them until one morning he heard Cliff Richards sing “Living Doll” and he found he could imitate. One of his biggest thrills was when Mubarak Thaha invited him to sing alongside Cliff Foenander and Malcolm de Kauwe and he handed him his first cheque for 25 rupees. After the movie Young One’s With Cliff Richards & Drifters (The Shadows) The jetliners concert at St Peter’s College Hall and decorated the stage as best to the scene in the film “the young ones” the show was a sell-out and The Jetliner went on to become the top group.

Patrick Ranasinghe

A Funeral Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Ralph Elmo Edmonds will be offered at our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 496 Princes Highway, Narre Warren, on Tuesday 5 July 2022, commencing at 11:00 am, with a viewing in the church from 10:00 am and Rosary to be recited from 10:30 am.

Following the Mass, the Funeral will proceed to Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale for Burial at approximately 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fred Hollows Foundation, envelopes available at the Church.

For live streaming details, please see Le Pine Upcoming Funerals page, and search for Ralph’s name.

Cranbourne 3977

https://www.vividstream.com.au/live/ralph-edmonds