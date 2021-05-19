Sri Lankan gets top healthcare post in Australia-New Zealand

Professor Sanjaya Jeganathan

Source: Daily news

Professor Sanjaya Jeganathan, who is the president of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR), has been elected to the Chair of its Board of Directors.

Professor Sanjaya left Sri Lanka during the 1983 riots. He was elected to the post for a two years. He was described as an “experienced and astute leader” when he was appointed by Dr. Lance Lawler, who is the RANZCR President.

Prof Sanjay is a practising radiologist at the Perth Radiological Clinic and a consultant radiologist at Fiona Stanley Hospital and BreastScreen WA, with his roles spanning across Queensland, New Zealand, and Western Australia. He is serving his second term as Dean, Faculty of Clinical Radiology now.

He has been heavily involved in education, having served as an examiner for the Clinical Radiology Viva exams for over 10 years and as a member of the Training and Assessment Reform Taskforce, the Clinical Radiology Education and Training Committee, Clinical Radiology Examination Review Panel, the Curriculum Advisory Committee, the Radiology Accreditation Review Sub-Committee and the e-Examination Committee.

Prof. Sanjaya has a passion for advocacy, education, research, and workforce. He has also enjoyed the exposure to radiation oncology content at the Board, and looks forward to developing a deeper understanding of that Faculty’s priorities over the coming months.

He is committed to sustaining and securing the future of Clinical Radiology and Radiation Oncology in the digital and AI era of healthcare delivery.