Sri Lankan Over 50s squad profile and Match fixture

Name Gavin Mallawaratchy Nickname Gavsta DOB 6th May 1966 Current Club Blacktown Warriors Cricket Club NSW International Former Sri Lanka U19 Player First Class Clubs Blacktown Warriors Grade Cricket Club Specialist Type Opening Batsman , Wicket keeper Strengths Can bowl a few overs when called upon, decent slip fielder

Name Boyd Parsons Nickname Boydy DOB 10th March 1967 Current Club Sri Lanka Lions Cricket Club, Auburn Cricket Club Sydney First Class Clubs None Specialist Type Right Hand Batsman, Right Arm off Spin Strengths Very effective with Bat & Ball, Fast and safe in the field. Handy wicket keeper

Name Senarath Antonius Seneviratne Secretary Nickname Senna DOB 10th May 1966 Current Club Sri Lanka Lions Cricket Club, Auburn Cricket Club Sydney International Former Sri Lanka U19 Player Former St Peter’s Frist XI Captain First Class Clubs Bloomfield Cricket Club & Colts Cricket Club Sri Lanka Specialist Type Left Hand Batsman, Right Arm off Spin Bowler Strengths Very effective with Bat & Ball, Fast and safe in the field.

Name Marlon Von Hagt Captain Nickname Marl, Brando DOB 31st March 1965 Current Club Represent Colombo in the A division Veterans (over 40) – Box Hill District Cricket Association in Victoria Bo Hill Reporter District Cricket Association Internationals Former Sri Lanka & Singapore player First Class Clubs Moors Sports Club – Sri Lanka Specialist Type Opening bat Other Can trundle a few overs of slow medium when called upon, brilliant fielder

Name Roshan Ismail Nickname Roshi , Issa DOB 14th December 1963 Current Club Represent Colombo in the A division Veterans (over 40) – Boxhill District Cricket Association in Victoria Bo Hill Reporter District Cricket Association International None First Class Clubs Div 2/3 Mt Waverley CC – Sub District, Div 3 Negombo CC, Wattala CC Specialist Type Opening Bowler Other Can Field in any position

Name Maxwell LaBrooy Vice Captain Nickname Max , Maxie DOB 26th Oct 1966 Current Club Auburn Cricket Club, Lanka Lions Cricket Club Hill Reporter District Cricket Association International None First Class Clubs Colombo Cricket Club, Negombo Cricket Club Specialist Type Left arm finger spin, middle order batsman Other Field in any position

Name Russell Ingram Nickname Rusty DOB 15th October 1968 Current Club Lanka Lions Cricket Club Other Clubs Lanka Lions Cricket Club – Sydney (Masters), Silverton Cricket Club – Dandenong, Springvale South Cricket Club – Springvale South (Div. 2), Lanka Lions Sports Club – Dubai (Div. 1), HSBC Sports Club – Sri Lanka (Mercantile ‘A’ Div.). Specialist Type Top/Middle Order Bat, Opening Bowler Other Oakhill Old Boys Ruby Club (current) – Castle Hill. Represented Dubai Exciles Rugby Club and Lanka Lions Sports Club (1st Grade) – Dubai in 15’s and 7’s Rugby. A UAE N

Name Janaka Rambukwella Nickname Jay DOB 03rd September 1963 Current Club Represent Baulkham Hills Sport Club in the B division Parramatta District Cricket Association and represent Sydney Lions over 50’s in Sydney. Bill Reporter District Cricket Association International None First Class Clubs None Specialist Type Medium fast bowler Other Middle order Bat and brilliant fielder

Name Richie De Silva Nickname Richa DOB 24th May 1963 Current Club Represent Mandalong Lawyers in Sydney Classics International None First Class Cricket Clubs Sinhalese Cricket Club (SSC) & Colombo Cricket Club (CCC) Sri Lanka Premier Clubs Waitemata Cricket Club , Auckland , NZ Cornwall Cricket Club, Auckland , NZ Pennant Hills Cricket Club, Sydney Specialist Type All Rounder (Middle Order Bat , Off Spinner) Other Slip Fielder, Fields in any position

Name Shane Fernando Nickname Shano DOB 21st October 1965 Internationals UAE 1994-96 Current Club Sinhalese Sports Club Veterans Cricket First Class Clubs Sinhalese Sports Club Sri Lanka, Lanka Lions Dubai Specialist Type Opening Batsman Other Medium Fast Bowler, Field in any position

Name Kesara De Costa Nickname Kaysee DOB 8th November 1960 Current Club Captain of St. Claire United SC Masters (over 40) – Sydney Masters Cricket Association in NSW Bo Hill Reporter District Cricket Association International First Class Clubs CCC, Tamil Union CC and BRC – Sri Lanka Specialist Type Right arm leg spin Other Right hand middle order bat, brilliant slip fielder

Name Lalin De Silva Nickname Lalla DOB 5th February 1968 Current Club Pennant Hills District Cricket Club & NSW (Shires second grade) International First Class Clubs NCC Royal College first XI (Sri Lanka) Brighton Cricket Club – 1st grade (Adelaide) Specialist Type Stylish Top order bat & opener Other Handy Right-arm bowler/cutter and off spinner Cricket coach

Name Andre Garfield Gunesekere Nickname Gary/Gaz DOB 4th October 1961 Current Club Representative Represent Colombo in the A division Veterans (over 40) – BoxHill District Cricket Association in Victoria Victorian O/50’s Championships 2018 International First Class Clubs Div 2/3 Mt Waverley CC – VSDCA, Saracens & SSC in Colombo Specialist Type # 3 or 4 Bat or later if required

Other Can Field in any position and some occasional Off Spin

Name Duminda De Silva Nickname Dumi DOB 26th August 1964 Current Club Represent Auburn Eagles Over 40’s in Masters Competition, Sydney Represent Lanka Lions over 50’s in Classics Competition, Sydney Bill Reporter District Cricket Association International None First Class Clubs None Specialist Type Off Spin bowler Other Middle Order Bat Fast Runner/good fielder

Name Harry Nagendran Nickname Hazza DOB 3rd February 1968 Current Club Mount Waverley Cricket Club International None First Class Clubs None Specialist Type Medium Pace Bowler Other Middle order Batsman, Good Fielder

Name Shafeek Rahim Nickname Shaf DOB 9th June 1967 Current Club None Internationals None First Class Clubs None Specialist Type Wicket Keeper Other Represented St Peter’s College First XI Cricket

Name Shantha Gunesekara Role Team Manager Nickname Shantha International None First Class Moratuwa Sports Other Contact Maharaja XI sgunasekara@willowsrealestate.com.au +61479051301

Name Duke Ramachandran Role Social/Media Officer & MC Nickname Dukey Current Club Life member SCG International None First Class Clubs None SL Lions NSW Contact ramach@bigpond.com +61487177156

Assistance Manager/Scorer: Kapila Jayasuriya

Mobile: +61 414352668 Email: kapilaj@hotmail.com

Editor: Chitran Duraisamy

Mobile: +61 403296162 Email: chitran@rocketmail.com

All matches start at 10:15 a.m. except where noted. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

Wednesday, 21 November – ROUND 1

South Africa vs. Wales (Rosedale Oval, Warwick Farm)

Australia vs. Canada (Drummoyne Oval, Drummoyne)

Sri Lanka vs. England (Hurstville Oval, Hurstville)

Pakistan vs. New Zealand (Old Kings Oval, Parramatta)

Thursday, 22 November – ROUND 2

South Africa vs. England (Jubilee Oval, Glebe)

Australia vs. New Zealand (Bexley Oval, Bexley)

Pakistan vs. Wales (Alan Davidson Oval, Mascot)

Canada vs. Sri Lanka (Pennant Hills Oval, Pennant Hills)

Sunday, 25 November – ROUND 3

Australia vs. England (Manly Oval)

Sri Lanka vs. Wales (Airey Park, Strathfield)

New Zealand vs. Canada (Rosedale Oval, Warwick Farm)

South Africa vs. Pakistan (Pennant Hills Oval)

Monday, 26 November – ROUND 4

Australia vs. South Africa (Hurstville Oval, Hurstville)

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka (Joe McAleer Oval, Glendinning)

Canada vs. England (Alan Border Oval, Mosman)

Wales vs. New Zealand (Glenn McGrath Oval, Caringbah)

Wednesday, 28 November – ROUND 5

England vs. Wales (Petersham Oval, Petersham)

New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka (Kings School Parramatta)

Australia vs. Pakistan (Mark Taylor Oval Waitara)

Canada vs. South Africa (Old Kings Oval, Parramatta)

Thursday, 29 November – ROUND 6 (11 a.m. start) – (Away-to-the-Country Round)

England vs. New Zealand (Bradman Oval, Bowral)

South Africa vs. Sri Lanka (Owen Earle Oval, Richmond)

Canada vs. Pakistan (Benson’s Lane No. 2 Oval, Richmond)

Australia vs. Wales (Mandalong Oval, Mandalong)

Sunday, 2 December – ROUND 7

England vs. Pakistan (Coogee Oval)

New Zealand vs. South Africa (Joe McAleer Oval, Glendinning)

Australia vs. Sri Lanka (Old Kings Oval, Parramatta)

Wales vs. Canada (Raby No. 1 Oval, Campbelltown)

Monday, 3 December – SEMI-FINALS/PLAYOFFS

Cup: 1st vs. 4th (Hurstville Oval, Hurstville)

Cup: 2nd vs. 3rd (Rosedale Oval, Warwick Farm)

Plate: 5th vs. 8th (Old Kings Oval, Parramatta)

Plate: 6th vs. 7th (Merrylands Oval) – TBC

Tuesday, 4 December – PLATE FINAL

Plate Winner 5th/8th vs. Plate Winner 6th/7th (Memorial Oval, Bankstown)

Wednesday, 5 December – Grand Final (11 a.m. start)

11 a.m. start – Drummoyne Oval