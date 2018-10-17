Sri Lankan Over 50’s ready to rumble with the emblem

Cricket fans are in for treat this summer with Australia playing host to the inaugural over 50s World Cup tournament featuring teams from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Wales and Canada.



Under the auspice of Cricket Australia and with endorsements from Australian and NSW Over 50s Cricket Association and Veterans Cricket Australia, all matches will be played across noteworthy venues in Sydney.

The organising committee has announced an opening meet-and-greet for all teams on November 20th at a picturesque harbour view location in North Sydney. All teams will be welcomed and briefed on tournament protocols and procedures. “It will be an extremely colourful occasion where all participants dressed in their national clothing will meet each other for the first time before doing battle on the hallowed cricket fields of Sydney”.

Despite the festival feel of these games, all teams will be coveting and wanting their country name etched on the trophy as the first ever team to win this championship. Host nation Australia is ready for the challenge and have undergone a gruelling selection process where players were picked on merit at the completion of the recent over 50s national championship that concluded in Brisbane. Notwithstanding a small pool of players to choose from, the Sri Lankans are ready to roar with predominantly cricketers of local repute and “former” glory. The clash against Canada will provide much banter when former compatriots clash!

It is envisaged that this tournament will spark more countries to join in the years ahead and what better way to get the ball literally and figuratively rolling by being a part of this celebration of cricket. Looking forward to seeing many fans and supporters along with your “papare bands” cheering squads and drums. Watch this space for match fixture and player profile.