Whispering Hope’s Christmas Fundraiser Drive

Story by: Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

Philanthropic organisation Whispering Hope (Australia) Inc is once again asking for support to help boost its deflated coffers after some much needed equipment was purchased for its beneficiary, the Badulla Hospital in Sri Lanka, and funds are required to continue to provide the hospital’s medical and surgical needs.

President Philomena Mather is hoping that its Christmas Party on 25 November will be fully subscribed. If unable to attend, taking out an advertisement in the function souvenir or making a donation are other ways to support this worthy cause.

Philomena has provided a history and chronology of the partnership between Whispering Hope and the Badulla Hospital to inform donors where their funds will be channelled.

Book your tickets from ticket sellers in the Christmas Party brochure attached and read about the amazing work done by Whispering Hope detailed in the President’s story.





Philomena Mather, President

Whispering Hope