Sri Lankans are nothing if not innovative

Source:Island

It seems that following on from COPE criticism of funds being diverted from its rightful account, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has come up with an unusual solution. According to this morning’s The Island, cricketers are being asked to take a 200% pay cut.

Thus, they will not be paid by SLC (100%) and will have to fork out a further 100% to make up the 200%! SLC coffers will be overflowing if this proposal gets off the ground. On the other hand the cricketers could quit en-masse leaving SLC with egg all over its collective face. And Bangladesh would get a walk-over in the second test.

Paul Fernando

Colombo

PS: Just imagine the BCCI implementing a similar scheme. It would be the richest entity in the world!