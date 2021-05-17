SriLankan Engineering converts A320 to cargo freighter

FitsAir aircraft being towed

Source:Dailynews

SriLankan Engineering the engineering and maintenance arm of SriLankan Airlines, has entered into a strategic collaboration with UK-based Avensis Aviation to offer Maintenance (MRO) services for the embodiment of Passenger-to-Freighter (PTF) conversions for Airbus A320 and A330 aircraft.

The first output of this collaboration was the embodiment of a PTF conversion of an Airbus A320 aircraft for the operator FitsAir which was recently completed on time and within the budget.

SriLankan Engineering is an EASA approved MRO facility with major maintenance check capability at its base in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The expansion into aircraft modification and conversions is part of its strategy to rapidly develop its maintenance portfolio and thereby attract foreign airlines to Sri Lanka for maintenance services.

“With Covid restricting passenger travel, many airlines and aircraft leasing companies are converting passenger aircraft into cargo freighters. SriLankan Airlines has already converted its own aircraft and has the expertise to offer this service externally. The cargo conversion market is booming, and we are getting onboard at the right time. Avensis Aviation is the ideal partner for us as they bring in the modification approvals and the customer reach.” said Shevantha Weerasekera Head of Engineering for SriLankan Airlines.

“Avensis Aviation provides innovative and scalable aircraft conversion solutions ranging from its light ‘LEVIS’ Preighter conversion to ‘NAVIS’ full freighter conversion through its European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approved modification,” said Rubin Flower (Director of Business Development Avensis Aviation).

Asitha Ranaweera Deputy Chief Officer for FitsAir stated, “Though it seemed a simple straightforward process, working remotely with a designer, covid protocols and regulatory compliances made the project slightly complicated.

However, the Sri Lankan Engineering team has stood up to the task and performed well to deliver the aircraft in an excellent condition.”

The technical sales teams of SriLankan Engineering and Avensis will aggressively promote the aircraft conversion portfolio to attract more maintenance activity to Sri Lanka.