ST PETERS FIFE AND DRUM BAND – The creation of the Fife & Drum band at St. Peter’s College was the brainchild of Rev. Fr. Arthur Nicholas Fernando – Rector By: Upali Obeyesekere – Editor, JPNN

Who can help name the 1956 members of the island’s first Fife & Drum band?

The Fife & Drum Band of St. Peter’s College Colombo was the first of its kind in Schools in the island. We recall with nostalgia the dynamic years of Rev. Fr. Arthur Nicholas Fernando who joined College in 1956 as Rector and reigned supreme till 1963. Fr. Arthur was the 3rd Rector of St. Peter’s College.

The Fife & Drum band was the brainchild of Fr. Arthur who is credited for starting the island’s first schools’ Fife and Drum Band in 1956. The band led by debonair Dodwell de Silva was the cynosure of all eyes and the “Peterite Brand” was further enhanced by this new initiative. Our boys looked very smart attired in white and we were all proud of the “Fife & Drum Band”.

After intense research, I found a reasonably clear photograph of the original SPC Fife & Drum band. It would be great if you could name the band members by putting names to the faces of the band members.

My personal memory recalls the following who were in the original band.

Band Leader: Cadet Sergeant Dodwell de Silva

Humphrey Rodrigo, Carline Nugara, Tyrone Misso, Carline Perera, Hector Pietersz, Von Bergheim, Royce Moldrich, Humphrey Solomons, Linus Jayawardena, Desmond Moraes, Jeffrey Von Bergheim, Gary Von Bergheim, Hatim Davoodbhoy, Patrick Hingert (Maureen Hingert’s brother).

