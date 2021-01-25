ST PETERS MELBOURNE 38 AGM 27/11/2020
SPC Melbourne
SPC OBSC Melbourne had its 38th Annual General Meeting on Friday 27 November 2020. Due to the current COVID restrictions the committee decided to have the AGM via Zoom which was well received and the proceedings went off smoothly. The following were appointed to the committee for 2020-21.
20/21 Committee:
President – Valentino Pereira
Vice President – Jerome Chandrasekara
Past President – Prasad Algama
Secretary – Ahamed Farihan
Treasurer – Shenal Fernando
Editor – Tony Martyn
Membership Secretary – Gavin Godlieb
Rugby Group -Dilan Abeygoonawardena
70’s Group – Brian Jayasingha
General Committee – Tyrone Le Mercier
General Committee – Ajith Perera
