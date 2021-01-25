ST PETERS MELBOURNE 38 AGM 27/11/2020

SPC Melbourne

SPC OBSC Melbourne had its 38th Annual General Meeting on Friday 27 November 2020. Due to the current COVID restrictions the committee decided to have the AGM via Zoom which was well received and the proceedings went off smoothly. The following were appointed to the committee for 2020-21.

20/21 Committee:

President – Valentino Pereira

Vice President – Jerome Chandrasekara

Past President – Prasad Algama

Secretary – Ahamed Farihan

Treasurer – Shenal Fernando

Editor – Tony Martyn

Membership Secretary – Gavin Godlieb

Rugby Group -Dilan Abeygoonawardena

70’s Group – Brian Jayasingha

General Committee – Tyrone Le Mercier

General Committee – Ajith Perera

