Stories in Song” Series 2019 – “I CAN HELP” – By Des Kelly

Born on the 5th day of September,1962, in Svenstavic, Jamtland (Sweden), just a few months after this Writer had emigrated to Australia. I did not recognize the Name Micke Muster at all, hadn’t heard of him, until very recently, when brother Ian sent me this video-clip on facebook, from Sri Lanka. Where Ian got the clip from, I’ll never know, but suffice to say that my family use this “platform” for “uplifting material” rather than the rubbish presented by individuals who seem to delight in publicising violence like the tragic events that just occured in New Zealand, last week.

Facebook, or ANY BOOK, should be extremely careful about what publicity is given & to whom, or else this “platform” may well also collapse, like faulty scaffolding one sees all too often, nowadays.

Apologies for the digression on my part. However, getting back to Micke Muster, here is yet another great Artiste, “a Natural” on the piano, emulating who is the LAST “living legend” of both Rock n Roll & Country Music, as a “Pianner-Player, the great Jerry Lee Lewis, who, also very recently suffered a slight “stroke”, but insists that he will be back, doing his thing, at nearly 4 Score & ten (that’s the “killer” for you), & another little known fact about this Icon is the fact that he never ever plays or sings a song TWICE with the same arrangement. He constantly changes the “song” simply to keep his audiences even more interested in his performance.

Micke Muster started playing the piano when he was all of 4 years old. According to his parents, Micke was also self-taught and was more or less “copying” Jerry Lee, right from the start. A Boogie Woogie Wonder, before he was even 6 years old. When he was 8 years old, his parents moved to the Capital City of the area, Hagalund, in Solna, outside of Stockholm. There, the first problem arose. They did not own a piano, but Micke soon found an answer to that one. He went into the first available music store, found a piano, told the Staff that his parents would pick him up in a few minutes and sat down to play. The staff did not stop him. They were enjoying the free performance. When he was about 11, his mother introduced him to her record collection, featuring Elvis, the rock n roll King and Micke loved his song, “Love me tender”, but while he loved all the Rock songs, he then went on to love Jerry’s stuff even more, and has never looked back. Once a Jerry Lee fan, always a Jerry Lee fan.

Ladies & Gentlemen, he looks a little bit like him, he certainly plays like him, he has idolized Jerry Lee, but I am now proud to present Micke Muster, in his own inimitable style, just for all the readers of eLanka.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief). — eLanka.