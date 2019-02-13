“Stories in Song” Series 2019. “THE BAKER COMBO” – By Des Kelly

Yes, folks, memories are certainly made of this, or these, as the case may be. “The George Baker Selection” certainly made their “selection” of memorable songs, that I believe, are “aired” on “Gold F.M.” in Sri Lanka right now. Incidentally, I would now like to take the chance to thank this medium for playing some of my own songs also, 57 years after I left “My Lovely Island Home”, as I call her. Once again, memories, as far as I am concerned. The George Baker Selection were very popular with thousands of Sri Lankan Radio listeners of their era, & I was certainly one of them.

They were an eclectic Dutch Rock/Pop band, founded by Dutchman George Baker (of course), a prolific Singer, Composer, (music & lyrics), guitarist, keyboard player, and all-round Entertainer.

The World today, is all about just one thing, “MONEY”.

However, there are only TWO things that one takes to their grave, Music & Memories. Every human being I know (and I’ve known many), have sometimes lived for the music they loved, & shared memories they loved, as long as they lived.

It is with great pleasure that I present the George Baker Selection to all readers of eLanka. Please enjoy my selection of two special songs.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief).–eLanka.