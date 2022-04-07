String Hopper Breakfast!

Sri Lanka, Colombo. I tried Sri Lanka’s famous String Hoppers for breakfast! I went to a famous vegetarian Shri Vani Vilas Hotel to try their amazing String Hoppers for breakfast after a lot of locals recommended I try them out there They were not wrong! The string hoppers were amazing! Fresh and warm! They went beautifully with the sambal and the coconut curry! If you are in the area, I highly recommend you try them out: Shri Vani Vilas Hotel 256 & 258 M. J. M. Lafeer Mawatha Colombo Sri Lanka Phone: +94 112 322 922 Support me by subscribing to my channel and liking the video – it really helps to grow my channel so hopefully I can bring you more content