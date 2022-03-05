SUNDAY CHOICE

As Christ laid down his life voluntarily for our sins, he paid the full penalty for all sin, of all people, of all time — past, present, and future. At the time of his death, the huge curtain in the Temple which separated the place of God’s presence in the Holy of Holies was torn in two, from top to bottom.

“This is the message we have heard from him and declare to you: God is light; in him there is no darkness at all. If we claim to have fellowship with him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” 1 John 1:5-9

Pray this clip will be a Blessing to you.

You are welcome to pass it on