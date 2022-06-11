SUNDAY CHOICE – Only a Prayer Away

While reading the book of Thessalonians, a scripture stood out to me.

1 Thess. 5:16-18 “Be joyful always, pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

Do I pray continually? Do I always give thanks in all circumstances? Do I pray enough?

Is prayer my first response or my last resort?

When I’m in desperate need, when I’m frightened from a health concern or pulled out of my comfort zone, I easily, quickly go to prayer. “Help, Lord!”

Is how I pray or what I pray for important?

Sometimes I can be legalistic and feel that if I pray on my knees maybe God will hear me better. I know that’s not true. But it makes me feel closer to God. Pleading with him letting him know what’s on my heart at the time. The reality is that there are no rules on what position our body must be in when we talk to God as long as we come in humility.

Spreading hands out (2 Chron. 6:13b)

“He stood on the platform and then knelt down before the whole assembly of Israel and spread out his hands toward heaven.”

Kneeling (Eph. 3:14)

“For this reason I kneel before the Father,”

Standing (Luke 18:10-13)

10 “Two men went up to the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. 11 The Pharisee stood by himself and prayed: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other people—robbers, evildoers, adulterers—or even like this tax collector. 12 I fast twice a week and give a tenth of all I get.’

13 “But the tax collector stood at a distance. He would not even look up to heaven, but beat his breast and said, ‘God, have mercy on me, a sinner.’

Lying face down (Matt. 26:39)

39 Going a little farther, he fell with his face to the ground and prayed, “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will.”

The above are all mentioned in the Bible as positions for prayer.

The most important thing about praying is to do it, with a sincere heart.

Phil. 4:6 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Whether we kneel or stand before God, whether we lift our hands heavenward or close our eyes so we can better focus on God—it is not the posture of our body, but of our heart that is important. Everything we do “flows from [our heart]” (Prov.4:23). When we pray, may our hearts always be bowed in adoration, gratitude, and humility to God, for we know that His eyes are “open and [His] ears attentive to the prayers” of His people (2 Chron. 6:40).

What’s on your mind? Thanks or burdens? Whatever it is, your loving God wants to hear your heart. He is only a prayer away. —- By: Rick Velez

Pray this clip will be a blessing to you