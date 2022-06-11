Commendable endeavor from Elanka Donate a grocery pack to a poor family in Sri Lanka – Arundathie Abeysinghe

Donating is a selfless act, so giving to charity will improve your self-esteem and self-worth. By donating money to charity, you will achieve a greater sense of satisfaction and growth as it feels good to help others and provide them with all essential resources.

Charity is significant as it helps to improve the quality of life of others, build stronger communities as well as support those in need. Moreover, charity promotes good values and inspire others to do good deeds.

Helping others, especially the vulnerable population of a country creates feelings of goodwill and well-being of those in need of it, transforming into a more fulfilled life. When people experience this positivity, a society becomes a fine place to live. In turn, the world also becomes a better place when people have a purpose.

In this endeavor, eLanka Newsletter, the largest Sri Lankan news circulation in Australia and globally with a circulation of 25,000 plus readers worldwide has launched a meritorious deed of uplifting the living conditions of the vulnerable population of Sri Lanka, through its eLanka Shop by donating food packs to the needy.

Elanka website and the newsletter were launched in 2005 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Its editor is Mr. Des Kelly and the Managing Director is Mr. Neil Jayasekera.

Elanka shop was launched in May, 2022 as a delivery mode of grocery items. Anybody interested in delivering grocery items to their friends or family can also access the following link.

Managing Director eLanka Mr. Neil Jayasekara is assisted by the following, in this great endeavor. Marketing Manager J. B. R. Vinodani (Rasangi, managing the sales and customer service operations), Web Designer L.Nadeeka Kumari (Nadeeka) and Web Developer A.M.Bhanuka Nuwan Aththanayaka (Bhanuka) for website ordering tasks, a team of enthusiastic as well as energetic personnel.

At present, the island nation is suffering its worst economic meltdown during the post-independence era which has affected everybody.

Hence, this meritorious deed of eLanka is a commendable endeavor.

Any person, interested in donating a food pack to the needy in Sri Lanka can visit eLanka Shop online from the below link:

https://elankashop.com/

Once you make your donation, eLanka Shop will deliver this pack to a selected poor family and photos of the grocery pack being given to them will be sent to you (the donor) as proof.

– Arundathie Abeysinghe