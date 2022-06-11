A Kelly Klassic – I wonder if God likes Country Music ? – by Des Kelly

Yet another “Kelly-Klassic” of a song written by Bill Anderson, also known as (whispering Bill) because of his naturally whispering voice, and Roy Acuff (a leading Country Songrwiter of his era) telling the story of an old man who, during the last hours of his life, picked up Bill’s guitar and sang his final song, before he left, leaving John Conlee to finish the song for him.

I wonder if God likes Country Music

is a typical example of beautiful Country Songs that tell the Stories of life, like no other. For all of you who wish to see this amazing rendition by Whispering Bill and John Conlee, please turn onto You-Tube, to watch something that you will not forget in a hurry, another Kelly Klassic (with more to come, for the Members and readers of e’Lanka, around the World).

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.