eLanka Newsletter – 12th June 2022 – 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

elanka

“BUCKINGHAM PALACE” – by Des Kelly (Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka. )

Commendable endeavor from Elanka Donate a grocery pack to a poor family in Sri Lanka –Arundathie Abeysinghe

Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia – T20 Series June 2022

Thomian Fiesta 2022 – Organized by S Thomas’ College OBA, NSW/ACT – Photos and video thanks to Roy Grafix

Doctor, academic, activist, and now MP: Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah – By Khushaal Vyas

Sri Lanka Progress talks IMF Bailing Out Details – By Dr Harold Gunathilake

Lalithakala Visharada Deshamanya Manoj Peiris in an effervescent dominant voyage of over four decades in the field of music – by Sunil Thenabadu

Duncan White, and the Returned Trinity Lion – By GEORGE BRAINE

SUNDAY CHOICE – Only a Prayer Away

Delays in passport issuing in Australia while the government is fighting with the gas shortage: SBS Sinhala News on June 9

Honouring The Legend Desmond De Silva Tribute Concert & Dinner Dance

Sri Lanka’s socio-political situation as on 9th June 2022 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake By Dr Harold Gunatillake

SRI LANKA NEEDS FEWER POLITICIANS AND MORE TECHNOLOGISTS – By Dr. Tilak S. Fernando

Holy Eucharistic Celebration for the Beloved Departed Schoolmates – 3rd July 2022 (Melbourne event)

NSW GOVERNMENT MAKES RECORD INVESTMENT INTO STATE’S MULTICULTURAL FUTURE

THE HISTORY OF TRINITY-ANTONIAN LIMITED OVERS SERIES – Compiled by Afzal Laphir

Good And the Bad of Egg – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 109 10 06 22

Kegalle Jubilee Ambalama – commemoration of a Jubilee – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

AI uses in robotics for manufacturing By Aditya Abeysinghe

Sri Lanka Cricket Rankings ICC … Down the Pallang-by Michael Roberts

News Letter of Hindu Council of Australia

Tharanga sets new Javelin record, Hirusha wins Long Jump-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

OrionStellar accredited as Sri-Lanka’s first ever ‘TIA Rated 3 design certified’ Data Center

Ashton Agar’s Sri Lankan Lineages – By Dr Michael Roberts

Ricky May Fats Enough With Juilien Lee Orchestra by Patrick Ranasinghe

WEBXPAY partners with Visa to expand scope of digital payments in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Baila: Its Roots and Variations – By Dr Michael Roberts

At Lords: Man of the Match to a Cricket Ball … Good Lord!@!@! – By Dr Michael Roberts

AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2022

ST. JOSEPH’S COLLEGE DURING WORLD WAR II – PART I-By Avishka Mario Senewiratne

From Trincomalee to Tiriyai Vatadage-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE

Your child, our future-BY PRAMOD DE SILVA

Pakistan donates street library

Obituary Notices June

Click below for events

Good News from Jayam - congratulations 2022 graduates - Samantha - Sydney - Lianne - Wathni - Shehan - Queen Elizabeth jubilee - Happy Birthday Athena

