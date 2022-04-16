SUNFEST 22- Organized by the Sinhalese Cultural Forum of NSW on 16th April 22. – by Harold Gunatillake

Hello friends,

Sinhala and Tamil Avurudhu celebrations are unique cultural events for the Sinhalese and the Tamils worldwide. This annual event brings families, friends, and business people together. I wait for this formal event to enjoy the traditional festival foods like kauvun and kokis. Of course, it is a great feeling to see the young ones and families participating in games, family gatherings, family meals, and visiting friends and relatives on this day.

It is celebrated on 13 April or 14 April and traditionally begins at the sighting of the new moon. According to Sinhalese astrology, New Year starts when the sun moves from Meena Rashiya (the house of Pisces) to Mesha Rashiya (the home of Aries). It also marks the end of the harvest season and spring. I am now at the Sinhala and Tamil festival organised by the Sinhala Cultural forum in Rosslea function centre, Pennant Hills, Sydney. Let us go in and join in the fun.