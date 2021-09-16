Swiss International Airlines to resume services from Nov. 4

Source:Dailynews

Swiss International Airlines has planned to resume their services on November 4, 2021 to Sri Lanka, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL) said.

The airline will operate a twice weekly winter schedule to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). The two flights will arrive in Colombo on Friday and Sunday respectively, starting on November 4.

Fully vaccinated nationals from outside the European Union can now visit Switzerland again without quarantine requirements. Passengers arriving from Sri Lanka will be able to enter Switzerland normally again, given they can provide either a certificate of full COVID-19 vaccination, full recovery from a Covid-19 infection, or by presenting a negative Antigen Rapid or PCR test result prior to boarding their flight from Colombo. As of November 4, Swiss International Airlines will offer two weekly flights operated by leading Swiss leisure airline Edelweiss between Colombo and Zurich for business and private travel. Customers departing to Zurich will have access to Lufthansa Group’s vast European network with excellent flight connections to almost every other European country. Along with the global vaccination programs being carried out, we are hopeful that the aviation industry will bounce back gradually.

The Colombo to Zurich flights will be operated on Fridays and Sundays and the return flight from Zurich on Thursdays and Saturdays.