Airborne survey begins for oil exploration

Source:Dailynews

For the first time in Sri Lanka, airborne oil exploration have begun in the Mannar and Cauvery basins.

Full Tensor Gradiometry (FTG), Gravity and Magnetics survey targeting petroleum resources of shallow water areas begun recently, announced the Petroleum Resources Development Secretariat of Sri Lanka (PRDS)

The survey was conducted by the UK-based Bell Geospace, a world-renowned geophysical survey company which was chosen following an international competitive tender process by the Government.

PRDS has hired the airborne geophysical surveying services of Bell Geospace to provide 3D Full Tensor Gradiometry, gravity and magnetic survey data on a Multi-Client basis for the region. Phase one of the survey is taking place over the shallow waters of the Mannar and Cauvery basins over blocks M1, C1 and C2.

The long-awaited airborne survey has now been operationalized and it will bring new insight to the petroleum explorations in Sri Lanka.