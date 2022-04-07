T20 World Cup 2022 Champions set to inspire legacy of Multicultural Inclusion

Source:icc-cricket.com

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has today unveiled its ‘2022 Champions’, with 38 industry leaders signing on to support a global celebration of Australia’s cultural diversity through the event.

Hailing from more than 15 different cultural backgrounds and from across the fields of sport, business, and community, each ‘Champion’ has committed to connecting people through cricket and culture to instil a sense of belonging and inclusion.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the biggest global sporting event to be held in Australia this year, with 16 nations competing in 45 matches across seven host cities from October 16 to November 13.

Champions include current Australian Test batter, Usman Khawaja, Adelaide Strikers’ Fawad Ahmed and Jason Gillespie, former Australian Women’s players Mel Jones OAM and Lisa Sthalekar, as well as chefs and restaurateurs, Adam Liaw, Diana Chan and Kishwar Chowdhury, and the Chair of UNICEF Australia, Ann Sherry AO.

Of the 38 ‘2022 Champions’, 18 have returned for the men’s event having supported the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup initiative in 2020. Their support helped create a groundswell of momentum for women’s sport in Australia, which culminated in a record 86,174 fans packing the MCG for the Final between Australia and India on International Women’s Day.

Current Australian cricketer and 2022 Champion Usman Khawaja said: “Sport breaks down barriers, I couldn’t speak English when I came to Australia and sport was the one thing that always enabled me to communicate and engage with others even though I couldn’t speak the language,” Khawaja said

“There’s no better place to celebrate cultural diversity than Australia, so at the T20 World Cup we just want to see people having fun, no matter where you are from or who you support.”

Chair of UNICEF Australia, Ann Sherry AO, said: “Seeing our cultural diversity on the pitch is key to how we see ourselves and how we engage with all cultural groups who are part of the broader cricket community – it is a powerful symbol of inclusion,” Sherry said.

“Sport gives visibility to capability, so the fact that it comes in many different backgrounds and profiles, in front of a wide audience, makes diversity visible and positive.”

Local Organising Committee CEO, Michelle Enright, said: “On behalf of the ICC and the entire LOC, we are incredibly grateful to each and every Champion who has joined our team to embrace and celebrate Australia’s cultural diversity through the shared love of cricket,” Enright said.

“After the success of the women’s program and seeing the positive impact it made on women’s and girls’ sport in this country, I’m excited to see what we can achieve this year as people start reconnecting with their community and look forward to new experiences together.

“We know sport has an unparalleled power to unite people, so we want to harness this energy to ensure the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a truly inclusive event where fans of all ages, backgrounds and generations can come together and celebrate.

“This Champions program goes to the heart of Cricket Australia’s philosophy of being a sport for all Australians, so once again I’d like to thank our Champions for their support and I can’t wait to work alongside them to share stories, learn about different cultures and connect through cricket.”

See the full list of the 2022 Champions for the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup:

Fawad Ahmed, Pakistani-born Australian Cricketer

Shaniera Akram, Social worker and wife of Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram

Russel Arnold, Former Sri Lankan Cricketer and Commentator

Molina Asthana, President Elect – Law Institute of Victoria and Founder of Multicultural Women in Sport

Alex Blackwell, ICC T20 World Cup Winning Captain

Karina Carvalho, ABC News Presenter

Diana Chan, Former winner Masterchef Australia, TV & Podcast Host & Restaurateur

Kishwar Chowdhury, MasterChef Australia Finalist, Chef & Writer

Kamrul Hossain Chowdhury OAM, Businessman and Social Worker

Jeff Cook, Men’s National Indigenous Cricket Team Head Coach and Former Cricketer

Preeti Daga, Global Head – Corporate Communications, CHL Group and Chair of AIBC’s Sports

Sonia Sadiq Gandhi, Director Gandhi Creations, Board Member Multicultural NSW, Australia Day Ambassador 2022

Daren Ganga, Former West Indian Cricketer and Commentator

Jason Gillespie, Former Australian Cricketer and Adelaide Strikers Coach

Marina Go, Chair, Super Netball

Giles Gunesekera, Founder & CEO of Global Impact Initiative

Jodie Hawkins, GM of Commercial & Marketing, Swimming Australia

Rana Hussain, Champions of Change, Program Director of the Sports Coalition

Johann Jayasinha, National Operations & Media – SNNI Australia

Mel Jones OAM, CA Director, Former Australian Cricketer and Cricket Broadcaster

Usman Khawaja, Australian Cricketer & Founder of the Usman Khawaja Foundation

Mary Konstantopoulos, Founder of Ladies Who Leg Spin

Kath Koschel, Former Cricketer, Founder of Kindness Factory Australia and Kindness Factory USA

Adam Liaw, Cook, Writer and Television presenter

Pawan Luthra, CEO of Indian Link Media Group

Morne Morkel, Former South African Paceman

Sheba Nandkeolyar, Founder & CEO MultiConnexions Group

Tanya Oziel, Chief Executive of the Trans-Tasman Business Circle, Singapore Business Circle and Founder & Managing Director of SportsConnect

Dipen Rughani, CEO of Newland Global Group

Gönül Serbest, CEO of Global Victoria

Anupam Sharma, Filmmaker and Chair of Australia India Film Council

Ann Sherry AO, Chair of UNICEF Australia

Gurnam Singh, Founder of Australian-Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society

Giri Sivaraman, Chair of Multicultural Australia

Lisa Sthalekar, Former captain of the Australian Women’s Cricket Team, Cricket Commentator

Bharat Sundaresan, Cricbuzz Journalist

David Talalla, Former Cricketer for Malaysia and Match Referee

Gus Worland, Triple M Broadcaster and Founder & Chair of Gotcha4Life