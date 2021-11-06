Team work key to Lanka Youth team’s success-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Sri Lanka under 19 team led by Dunith Wellalage showed fighting spirit and they surprised everyone by not only winning the five-match series at Dambulla but whitewashing Bangladesh under 19 team 5-0, the first time they have achieved this feat in history at this level.

It was a team effort and all the Sri Lankan youth cricketers were ahead in all three departments .The team spirit was very high and until the last ball of the game youth players were very keen to fight back to win the game.

Bangladesh were the reigning under 19 world champions and they came to play Sri Lanka matches after a 3-2 match series win against Afghanistan. Actually Bangladesh were favourites before the Sri Lanka series with their match experience.

Sri Lankan youth players came to this series lacking International match experience.After the last 2019 world cup the players couldn’t play the games due to Global pandemic. However Sri Lankan players built up their skills within a short period under the guidance of head coach Avishka Gunawardena and his supporting staff fast bowling coach Chamila Gamage, spin bowling coach Sachith Pathirana, fielding coach Upul Chandana and batting coach Dhammika Sudharshana with the backing up of physiotherapist Priyantha Wickramasinghe who did an excellent job for the youth players.

The part of the credit should go to junior selection committee headed by Ranjith Madurusinghe and S.H.U Karnian and Varuna Waragoda who made good selection within a short period. They first selected 75 players for the residential training under Bio Bubble at Dambulla and then brought it down to 26 players and pruned it down to 20 players and conducted few intra squad matches. Actually this short period was not enough but all coaches put in maximum effort.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh youth teams played this series in preparation for under 19 world cup next January and it was highly successful.

The first one day game was won by Sri Lanka by 42 runs to take an early lead which gave much needed confidence for Wellalage and the team. The left hander Pawan Pathiraja made back to back half centuries in first two games while wicket keeper batsman Sadeesh Jayawardena hit a half century in the second game as an opener. In the second ODI Sri Lankan youth players showed real fighting spirit to notch up a thrilling one run win in the last ball of the game.