Muslim Ladies College celebrates 75th anniversary-by Ashraff A. Samad

The celebrations of the 75th year anniversary of Muslim Ladies College, Colombo 4, was held yesterday with a simple ceremony organized by the school’s senior students and teachers.

Muslim Ladies College Principal M.N.F. Nasriya Munas presided over the event.

The Old Girls’ Association Vice President Feroza Muzamil, Deputy Principals, School Development Society, senior teachers and prefects participated in the event.

Principal Nasriya Munas said that the school was opened on November 1, 1946. “The journey began with the efforts of the Moor Ladies’ Union to educate Muslim women and the benevolent support of our Founder Sri Razeek Fareed. It has reached many milestones and stands alone in creating the foundation for Muslim professionals. So this is a proud moment for us,” she said.

The school’s young writers’ club published a magazine to which students and teachers contributed. The first copy was handed over to the Principal. An Islamic religious ceremony was held for blessings on former Principals and founder Sir Razeek Fareed.