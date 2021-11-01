“TECHNO-MEAT” – by Des Kelly

Thank you Max Gerreyn for sending this amazing dietary information for all of us, at e’Lanka.

We do not have to go to the Wellawatte

or Bambalapitiya beef markets anymore, as we used to, in order to grab chunks of beef hung on large hooks, pay big prices and take it home for the cook-ammays to prepare it for us hungry buggers to eat for dinner.

Pork was also exhibited in the same way, but on a side, completely away from the meat, because of the ones who didn’t like pig-flesh. Of course there were fish-markets as well, with the favourite thora-malu, prawns, crabs

etcetera for those Catholics who would not eat meat on fridays, and others who preferred to eat fish, period.

I remember that our family could only afford to have chicken about twice a year, and even then, I wasn’t too happy for the fate of the chickens we were consuming.

Now, someone has come up with a brand new idea, and, as usual, Max has found out about it, and sent it to me for e’Lanka publicity.

If you prefer your meat, from animals not dead, simply turn to this video from Maxie to TED.

An excellent dissertation on a more humane future for the animal world – and for HUMANS too..

An interesting presentation on eating meat without killing any animals!! Fabulous!!

Why does’nt the Government make this compulsory? Because not enough people are doing this? Are you guilty?

Isha Datar: How we could eat real meat without harming animals

What if you could eat chicken nuggets without harming a chicken? It’s possible through “cellular agriculture,” says Isha Datar. In a talk about cutting-edge science, she explains how this new means of food production makes it possible to eat meat without the negative consequences of industrial farming — and how it could fundamentally change our food systems for the better. “It’s our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a second chance at agriculture,” she says.