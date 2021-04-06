Tense situation at Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant

A public spectacle was created at the Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 pageant last evening when the winner Pushpika De Silva was stripped off her crown by reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie who claimed Pushpika was a divorcee hence she was ineligible for the crown. Pushpika however has denied the claim and organizers will return the crown back to her tomorrow. (Source: Daily Mirror )

Source: Newswire Sri Lanka

A tense situation arose at the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant held in Colombo last night with the crown being removed from the winner by Mrs. World 2020 and outgoing Mrs. Sri Lanka, Caroline Jurie.

The judges had picked contestant number 20 as the winner of Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World.

The winner was crowned by Caroline Jurie and was congratulated on stage by the Chief Guest, Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

However, as the winner was being crowned concerns were raised from a group of people who were among the invitees at the event saying the winner was divorced.



Caroline Jurie later made an announcement saying the winner cannot be divorced and so she has decided to crown the first-runner up as the new winner.

The Mrs. World then removed the crown from the winner on stage and crowned the first-runner up as the new winner.

A tense situation later arose as the event drew to a close. (Colombo Gazette)