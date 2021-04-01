Tharindu Rumesh outstanding athlete and soccer player-by Upananda Jayasundera

Tharindu Rumesh, the talented Soccer player.

Source:Dailynews

B.Tharindu Rumesh is an old boy of Mahasen Vidyalaya,Bakamuna of the Polonnaruwa District who is an outstanding soccer player who is also an athlete as well as a badminton and kabaddi player.

As an Athlete be became the Champion in the School Sports Meet representing Deepthi House in 100 and 200 Metres and Long Jump events and for four consecutive years he won these three events from Under 12 to Under 15 level.

As a Soccer player Rumesh played for the school soccer team for eight years as an Under 14 up-to Under 19 level player. Then he joined the Youth Sports Club of Bakamuna and continued playing serious soccer and he was selected to the Polonnaruwa District Soccer team and he toured India in 2007 with the team.

He was coached in soccer by Karunaratne Banda and Niroshan Cooray, both sports officers attached to the Ministry of Sports.

On that tour to India he participated at an Indian Inter University Soccer tournament and ended up as runners-up and Rumesh scored four goals playing as the centre forward

As he was involved in playing badminton at school level he followed a three months badminton Course conducted by the Badminton Association of Sri Lanka and also followed a Training Course in badminton conducted by the Department of Education as well in the year 2019. After undergoing this training course he was appointed as a Physical Training Instructor at the Siyambalawa Junior School in Polonnaruwa District.

As a talented player he was able to develop the sports activities of the school by training the sportsmen in soccer, badminton and athletics for national and international level.

Apart from Sports Rumesh did his higher studies well and entered the University of Sri Jayawardenapura as an external student and now he is in his second year at the university.

His intention is to improve soccer and bring his soccer team to International Level and he is thankful to his soccer coaches and the staff of the school for the encouragement and the required facilities given to him to improve the game of soccer.