The 2019 Ashes TV schedule has been confirmed and can be found below.

Despite recent changes to the Australian cricket TV rights, the The 2019 Ashes series was locked in beforehand in a deal which has stood for some years.

That means the series will be broadcast on Channel Nine. ABC Radio will also be covering all five Tests.

Each day of play during the Ashes is scheduled to begin at 8pm (AEST). It’s understood that the broadcast of each day’s play will begin half an hour before the first ball – at 7:30pm (AEST).

This information is yet to be confirmed, but should be by the Nine Network in the coming days. They are likely to run their own studio from Sydney featuring commentators still on their roster like Mark Taylor and Ian Healy, before throwing it to the commentary provided by Sky Sports in England.

How to watch the 2019 Ashes Series on TV

While the Nine Network have the rights to the Ashes series in 2019, they will be showing the match on their secondary channel, 9Gem.

9Gem can be found on Channel 95 in high definition, or 92 in standard definition.

How to live stream the 2019 Ashes Series online

As Channel Nine have the official rights to the Ashes series, to stream the matches online, you’ll need to go through their official live streaming application.

This is known as 9Now and is free to use. All you’ll need to do is sign up with a valid email address.

9Now is available on any device you may own, including mobile, tablet or desktop and laptop.

How to listen to the 2019 Ashes Series

If you’re going to be on the go and can’t watch the Ashes, then luck is on your side, because the ABC will broadcast very ball of the series over the airwaves.

While they will broadcast some on the radio, it’s understood most of the series may be broadcast online through ABC digital instead due to other programming clashes.

ABC Grandstand’s digital station will broadcast the Ashes around other programming, however, you should also download the ABC Listen App for comprehensive match commentary.

2019 Ashes series broadcast times and schedule

Fixture Venue Dates TV start time Broadcast England vs Australia

First Test Edgbaston August 1-5 7:30pm 9Gem England vs Australia

Second Test Lord’s August 14-18 7:30pm 9Gem England vs Australia

Third Test Headingley August 22-26 7:30pm 9Gem England vs Australia

Fourth Test Old Trafford September 4-8 7:30pm 9Gem England vs Australia

Fifth Test The Oval September 12-16 7:30pm 9Gem

* All times are coverage times not match start times

