







“TO SERVE, WITH PRIDE”– BY DES KELLY

Yet another documentary on “British Royalty” was aired on S.B.S.Television this evening, and while I do enjoy seeing shows like this, because of the fact that this IS realty T.V., I was not too pleased with the “Content” of this particular “doco”, as it concentrated on what was termed the “Servants of Royalty”. If there is ONE word of the English language I hate, it is Servant. In my book, NO-ONE is the Servant of another. “Domestic-Aide” is a much better word, even looking much better in print. There are plenty of Domestic Aides in Sri Lanka now, as there were, in the Ceylon I lived in, and, to be totally honest about it, my family always treated these aides as simply extensions to the family. I feel sure that most of my readers will agree that the aide who helped with the cooking was generally called Amme’ (which is the Sinhala word for Mother). I really cannot speak for others, but in MY FAMILY, any or all Domestic Aides were always treated with the love and respect that was their right to expect. Again, as I would have it, lets call them by the names of their trade, such as Butler, Valet, Driver, Cook, Hand-maid, Errand-boy, ANYTHING individualistic, but NOT SERVANTS!!!. That is not too hard to remember, is it ?!.

This documentary I did watch, was both interesting and Irritating, simultaneously. I do have a lot of time for our present Queen, and certain other members of her family.

However, I feel that because of their status, their wealth, their huge estates, castles, palaces etc., they seem to THINK that the Staff who work for them could be referred to, as servants. Well, I apologise your Majesty (your Title which I respect), I would give an arm & a leg to “work” for you, Ma’am, but NOT as a Servant. A “Stable-hand” perhaps, because I too, love horses, a Bard, or Songwriter, even a Jester to entertain the luminaries who keep coming in their droves, to Buckingham Palace, but NOT as a Servant.

Your Majesty, I was absolutely amazed to see one of your Ancestors sitting on his “toilet-seat” throne, with another so-called Servant, standing there, next to him, with wads of cotton wool in his hands, waiting for him to finish his bowel movement (I could have written that in simpler language), but decided not to, However, this “Rectum-Refresher”, as I would call him, probably ended up with a couple of Estates, Courtesy of the “King”, who thought it disrespectful to wipe his own bum.

Getting serious, to finish off this story, I would now say,

“WE ARE ALL, ONLY SERVANTS OF THE GOD WHO MADE US, NOBODY ELSE. In the words of an old song, I would sing

“To each his own”, I’ll have it known, this would be my thing.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)–eLanka.