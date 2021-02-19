Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “The Church of Ceylon – Anglican Church in Sri Lanka” – by Shehan Silva

Feb 19, 2021 Posted by In Articles Tagged ,

“The Church of Ceylon – Anglican Church in Sri Lanka” – by Shehan Silva

 

A selection of photos of parishes of the Church of Ceylon – Anglican Church in Sri Lanka.

Background Music – Wachet Auf (Sleepers wake) – A cantata by J S Bach on the Second Advent of Christ.

May all our churches be prepared and worthy a pure virgin bride awaiting the coming of her Bridegroom – Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. MARANATHA!

Please pardon me for not including a photo of your church (if I have missed) due to constraints in time and resources. Gratitude to all clergy and laity, especially Mr. Joshua Isaiah, whose photo collection helped to make this a reality.

