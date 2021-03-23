The Disruptors – Day 4 Session 1 – Cargills International Women’s Day Festival of the Changemakers – With Savithri Rodrigo

These three young women give us hope for the future. They have disrupted mindset, paradigms & built business on social and environmental consciousness. Here’s Founder of Ape & Co-Founder of COLLAB Himali De Silva, Founder & CEO of GoodlifeX Randhula De Silva & MD & Co-Founder of Good Market Achala Samaradiwakara on Day 4 of the Cargills International Women’s Day Festival of the Changemakers in collaboration with Taru Villas and Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo.