“The Gracious Villager” who lavishly donated Rupees two hundred and a half lakhs for refurbishment activities of RUWANWELI SEYA By Sunil Thenabadu.

The Day was the 3rd June year 1912 which was the POSON full moon Poya Day. There were thousands of devout Buddhist devotees observing Eight Merits clad in untainted white attires were ardently attending to Bana preaching and Meditation activities to invoke blessings , in the Ruwanweli Seya .A group of girls also dressed in spotless white clothing approached the devotees to collect donations. It was for the untainted purpose for the refurbishment of the Ruwanweli Seya stupa.

There was an arrogant yet a pleasing looking elderly devotee who was crushing a beetle mix in a brass pounder .”Seeya for the refurbishment activities of the stupa give us a donation” a talkative soul among the girls exclaimed.

“Seeya”? how do I become a “Seeya “ to you all? The aged devotee questioned with a smile in a mild manner. Sans an answer all the girls looked on dumbfounded for a moment.

That girl called you “Seeya” for extra affection Appuhamy another devotee who was next to him defended the girl who called “ Seeya”.

Is that so, then from me write two and a half lakhs.The girls slipped off smiling sarcastically.

Was it true that Appuhamy requested the girls to write two and a half lakhs?, the colleague inquired from the elderly devotee.

“On this day after observing “Eight Merits “on this Poson full moon Poya day while in this sacred Ruwanweli Seya will I ever utter a lie.”?

Really do you have a defect in your brain Ralahamy asked his friend , the smiling elderly devotee ?

The girls would not have taken your word for a pennies worth. I too never believed this to the least extent Appuhamy, the friend revealed once again.

At this moment from the loudspeakers erected in and around the Ruwanweli Seya a message was articulated for all devotees to hear. It was all about the fundraising campaign for the fast dilapidated state and the fast disintegrating condition of the Ruwanweli Seya stupa constructed by the great King Dutugemunu , where the most esteemed revered relics of Lord Buddha are very carefully embedded. In order to adhere to this purpose, donations whatever possible according to one’s means and financial stability were requested from all devotees from the money earned via hard ways shedding perspiration. This was the narrative announced over the loudspeakers with a huge admiration and gratitude to all devotees as a very kind appeal. Itwas added that the willing contributions could be handed over to the office where the Officers are ready to accept contributions with which blessings accrued would bring into play for enabling your journey through the sansaric circle to be short before attaining ‘Nibbana’.

“ Appuhamy did you hear? shall we go to donate your two and a half lakhs”?.You are aware that I do not have the lakhs you possess? I have a sum of Rupees five hundred only which I saved carefully while living a hand to mouth existence. To invoke blessing on my dead parents I will donate it.

After bringing to a halt the blending of the beetle mix in the brass pounder he inserted hiding the pounded mix to his toothless mouth ,stood up having cleaned the brass pounder , safely hiding it in his travel bag .” We will go Ralahamy will go”, quipped the friend taking the initiative by walking in front.

When the friend duo entered the office premises there were long queues. All those who were devotees who were to willingly contribute for the refurbishment work for the Ruwanweli Seya stupa with utmost interest with loyalty. The duo also stayed at the base in the queue .Through the public address system it was announced by the organizers for those devotees who are contributing over rupees one thousand to come out of the queue and into the office. Several sturdy dignitary devotees in the queue acceded to this request.”Anna Appuhamy did you hear? His friend quipped.

Appuhamy having entered the office had got sandwiched between twenty to thirty dignitary folks inside the office small in area. Appuhamy who resembled a typical villager would have been a bit embarrassed in the company of these dignitary devotees. He proceeded a bit forward.

“ Mahattaya Onna take down from me…………”

One dignitary instead of allowing Appuhamy to complete his sentence spoke “ten cents” when all dignitaries laughed loudly embarrassing him .” Not twenty five cents Appuhamy quipped in a much louder voice.

“ You gentleman go to the other queue , here what is taking down is over rupees one thousand special donations” an organizer quipped.

Appuhamy then in a high voice said ‘Mahattayo’ to twenty five add four 0000 simultaneously looking around arrogantly.

“What” two hundred and fifty thousand cents an organizer asked startlingly.

A dignitary muttered “an insane , a crack fellow ”on the way home from Angoda.”

“Not two hundred and fifty thousand cents it is two hundred thousand rupees Appuhamy said in a louder pitch. The officer looked at Appuhamy rather seriously from feet to head, forwardly and reversely in sheer shock.

The officer asked “ what is the name devotee Mahattaya”. Don Hendrick Situge , Address Akuressa Henegama quipped Appuhamy even in a louder tone. The Officer took down the details. From his travel bag Appuhamy took out his cheque book and a pen looking around. The Officer offered his seat allowing to draw the cheque while seated leaving him standing. Appuhamy added to the officer that on a day having observed “Eight Merits” it is prohibited in taking part in such luxury transactions. But he had already drawn the cheque for rupees two hundred and fifty thousand and had only needed to place his signature which he did by keeping the cheque book on the officer’s table.

The devotee dignitaries who laughed and annoyed Appuhamy embarrassing him, now were inquisitive to see the cheque he drew and they were over one another leaping over the shoulders of one another to have a glimpse of his cheque to find the truth. Only then they were convinced that it was drawn for a sum of rupees two hundred and fifty thousand.

“ A cheater, Insane, crack , cunning fellow may have stolen someone’s cheque book etc.” were the modes he was depicted by the pious dignitaries. Appuhamy in a gentlemanly manner tore off the cheque leaf after placing his signature and handed it over bending by both hands to the Officer.

“Pin sidda wewa Upasaka Mahattayo “ was added by the Officer who accepted the cheque with both hands quipped.

Appuhamy quipped that it is merits he needs ,it is pointless having money. When one dies he cannot take with him a single cent.He would like to have any amount of accrued merit (pin) .Whatever accrued could be taken along after death which he said smiling, left towards Ruwanweli Seya holding both arms clasped above his head had said “Sadu Sadu” and worshiped. The dignitaries who underestimated were made to be tranquil.