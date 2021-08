“THE LAST LAUGH” OF NATURE ! – By Des Kelly

The fact that a picture speaks a thousand words has never been so apparent as in this wonderful “post” sent in by my ex-Naval buddy, Chris. Lawton. Here we see Nature showing us that it too, can laugh. Enough said. Thank you Chris., for sending this in.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

BOUNTIFUL NATURE HAS HER LAUGH TOO !!