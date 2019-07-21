The Revenge of the Turks – By Des Kelly

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

At this time a century ago, the Interior Minister of Turkey was Ali Kemal Bey, who had established the Anglophile Society, advocating that Turkey become a British protectorate (like Kuwait , Qatar and Johor were at that time). He was hopelessly on the wrong side of history!

When Atatürk completed the reconquest of Turkey from British, French, Italian, Greek and Armenian control in November 1922, Atatürk’s colleague, General Nureddin, had Ali Kemal captured; he was then lynched and hanged from a tree.

In a few days from now, Ali Kemal Bey’s great grandson, Boris Johnson, will become Prime Minister of the UK !

Ali Kemal’s son, Osman Wilfred Kemal, changed his name to Wilfred Johnson, taking his maternal grandmother’s maiden name.

Ali Kemal was a journalist and politician, just as his grandson Stanley Johnson was. Stanley ‘s sons, Boris and Jo, are both former journalists and ministers, and their sister, Rachel Sabiha Johnson, carries Ali Kemal’s second wife’s name as her middle name!

Finally the Ottoman Turks have conquered Great Britain . Ertugrul Gaza the great Bey of the Kayi and the Turkish Orghuz tribes and his son Osman, the founder and first Sultan of the Ottoman Empire must be smiling from eternity and the grave right now.

One of their ancestors is about to preside over the affairs of the seat and heart of the old British Empire and he is about to take Britain out of Europe ! Shakespeare’s Othello must be a very happy man too. This is indeed the revenge of the Turks!