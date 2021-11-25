The Sandahiru Seya all set to attract devotees in Anuradhapura-by Yohan Perera

Source:Dailymirror

Atamasthana is a common term used by Buddhists in Sri Lanka when they refer to the eight historical places of worship in North Central Town of Anuradhapura. The eight places of worship which come under the Atamasthana include the Jaya Siri Maha Bodhi,Ruwanweliseya, Thuparama, Lowamahapaya, Abayagiriya Dagoba , Mirisavetiya and Lankaramaya. However a Modern-day Dagoba the Sandahiru Seya is all set to attract devotees.

The Sandahiru Seya is expected to be the ninth popular place in the Sacred city of Anuradhapura.

The Sandahiru Seya which is being constructed by the Department of Civil Security, tri forces and the police was declared open and vested in the Maha Sangha on November 18 said Lance Corporal Rasika.

“The water bubble-shaped stupa is constructed in memory of the tri forces and the police officers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 30-year conflict. Construction work began in 2010. A salient feature of the stupa is that it is being constructed at the site where King Dutugemunu emerged victorious in the battle against King Elara,” he said.

The height of the stupa is 281 feet which is 18 feet shorter than Ruwanweliseya . The circumference of it is 801 feet. The extent of the land on which it is being constructed is 13 acres. The Welimaluwa runs towards six acres, one rood and 30 perches. A special kind of brick which is 16 inches in length and eight feet in width was manufactured at a tile factory nearby. Approximately 3.1 million such bricks were needed for the construction of the stupa. Around 250 members of the Civil Security force were employed at the brick manufacturing plant according to Director and Media Spokesman of Department of Civil Security Lieutenant Colonel D. J. S. L Ponweera.

Another speciality was the manufacturing of Chunam which was needed to apply on the surface of the stupa by the Civil Security officers themselves. Limestone needed for this purpose was brought from Matale and from beaches from several areas.

The name Sandahiru Seya had been chosen with the expectation that the stupa will remain for generation after generation just like the sun and the moon. “We hope that the forces personnel who laid down their lives during the conflict will be remembered forever.

This stupa can also be considered as a symbol of reconciliation as it has brought various ethnic and religious groups.

A group of Catholics visit here often to assist with the construction work while family members of some Tamil officers in the security forces have also visited the site,” Lance Corporal Rasika said.

Another feature is the construction of a museum opposite the Stupa. This is being constructed by the Air force. “The tools used to construct the Sandahiru Seya will be kept in this museum. “ These may not have any historical value now but the value will come in many centuries as the tools used to construct the Sandahiru Seya,” Lance Corporal Rasika said.