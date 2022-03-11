The Song that hits the world to preserve our Earth against the detrimental effects of climate change. Sung by the Pop king of Asia- by Dr harold Gunatillake

Alston Koch, Our Ambassador for Tourism in Sri Lanka, elected as the Sri Lankan of the year a few years ago, performed his debut of the climate change song, which he wrote, drives a powerful call to action regarding the ecosystem management and environmental governance, is showcased by explaining how sustainable use of land and natural resources, as well as the planned urbanization and sanitation, and their importance to the preservation of our Earth. The lyrics call on every individual to step up and do their part, in whatever way that they can to protect the planet. Instead of single one-off actions, the song calls on people, to make protecting the planet an ongoing commitment that is part and parcel of their lives. Whether it’s participating in community clean-ups, implementing environmentally sound processes throughout a business, ensuring the application of proper waste management protocols or disposing of waste in the correct manner, the song highlights the role and power that individuals have to make a change. Yes, love is in the air Hope you enjoyed this episode of Alston

Goodbye for now

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them.