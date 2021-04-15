The-Top-Female-Business-Coaches-Empowering-and-Inspiring-in-2021

Source:-finance

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Let’s face it, the idea of starting a business can be extremely daunting, especially for those who have never done it before. With a global pandemic at hand, and more people starting online businesses, the competition is more fierce now than ever. Fortunately, no matter how intimidating it may seem, there are plenty of people who have already done the things you are trying to do and can help you get to where you’re trying to go. According to Attract Agency, working with an experienced and reputable business coach can be one of the most important factors to shorten your path to success. In honor of International Women’s Month, we present the top female business coaches who have proven their continued dedication to empowering and inspiring in 2021.

Marie Forleo (@marieforleo)

Founder, Marie Forleo International

Marie is the founder of B-School, the online business training for modern entrepreneurs that has helped over 55,000 entrepreneurs, artists, and multi-passionate go-getters from all walks of life start and grow their businesses. She has mentored young business owners alongside Richard Branson and is the creator of the award-winning show, MarieTV, with over 52 million views.

Marie also hosts The Marie Forleo Podcast, which has more than nine million downloads. She was named one of the top 100 Websites for Entrepreneurs by Forbes.com and is the author of the instant #1 New York Times bestseller, Everything is Figureoutable. Marie’s mission is to help you use your gifts to change the world.

Dr. Kelly Schuh (@drkellyschuh)

CEO, Worth International, LLC

Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh, the “Sales Whisperer,” is an Amazon Bestselling Author, Speaker, and Sales and Business Growth coach for female coaches and consultants. Her proven Close Like A Queen™ Feminine Sales System empowers women to confidently close more sales, make more money, and build the life of their dreams.

In 2009, she pioneered the sacred sisterhood of Pink Tent International (now over 14,000 strong), the first women’s online community of its kind, well before #MeToo was even on the radar. After scaling her business to multiple 6 figures and participating in high-level women-only masterminds, it broke her heart to see so many talented female entrepreneurs struggling to ask for the money they deserve and confidently close sales. Her newly launched, Worth It Tribe, empowers female coaches and consultants to own their worth from the inside out while mastering high ticket sales.

Cari Heibel-Briner (@cariheibel)

Holistic Business Coach and President, Freedom Coaching

Cari Heibel-Briner has been an entrepreneur since age 22 and was a top-producing real estate agent in Minnesota for 10 years. Throughout the following 5 years as CEO of a brokerage in MN, Cari grew it to the number one real estate office in the state in closed transactions. Most recently, Cari was the Director of Expansion for a top Real Estate Expansion Team in the country, which she grew and led to over $444 million in sales volume. Her leadership, training, and coaching drove the team’s success in addition to her unparalleled recruiting results. In the past 14 months, Cari and her team of experienced and talented Holistic Business Coaches at Freedom Coaching have helped over 350 entrepreneurs and business owners nationally to integrate their business and life on their path to ultimate freedom and fulfillment. Truth, Health, Wealth and Impact are the company’s core principles. These are intertwined throughout each coaching conversion to bring a unique and highly successful approach to business coaching.

Cari is fiercely committed to her own personal growth and uses all of her challenges and experiences to inspire others to transform their lives. She is training for her first marathon (as a non-runner!) to increase her emotional fitness and inspire others to grow and change as well. She believes that personal growth through business success is about who you become in the process of achieving seemingly impossible goals.

Dr. Angela Demaree (@demareedvm)

CEO & Principal Consultant, PAWS Consulting, LLC

Dr. Angela Demaree, helps political candidates and public health organizations implement effective campaign strategies and build high performing teams to improve public health outcomes and positively impact the communities they serve. As a certified high performance coach and host of the popular Beyond the Stethoscope podcast, Angela coaches her clients to successfully identify implementable, actionable solutions, to accomplish their goals and achieve greater work-life balance.

Elif Köse (@elifkoseofficial)

Confidence & Leadership Coach, The Leader Within You

Elif Köse is a confidence and leadership coach who helps female entrepreneurs in the fashion industry and beyond. Elif’s objective is to create an even playing field for women and give them an equal voice in the world of business. The women she works with refuse to settle for a life of mediocrity and have the confidence to speak up for themselves. Through her coaching, Elif gives her clients the boost they need to sharpen their leadership skills so they can make a meaningful impact and unleash their fullest potential.

According to Elif, there isn’t a specific formula that will work for everyone. She recognizes that every business is unique, which is why she works with each and every client on a truly individual basis. Her experience working in various industries adds a special edge to her coaching. Elif has proven her ability to see opportunities, foresee challenges and help her clients to overcome their fears so they can achieve the highest level of success in their businesses.

Henriette Danel (@henriettedanel)

Strategic Business Coach, Henriette Danel

Henriette Danel works with professional Female Entrepreneurs in the service-based industry, to help them Attract High-Paying Clients Continuously. She is also the host of The Entrepreneurial Success Podcast and a Public Speaker.

Her specialty lies in her unique ability to take anything complicated, dissect it and put it back together in such a way that’s easy to understand and implement. And because of this, her clients gain clarity and receive amazing results in the shortest amount of time. Henriette believes that running a business should be fun, encouraging and led with integrity. With the proper commitment and clarity, signing up clients continuously comes naturally and organically.

Kim Ravida (@kimravida)

Founder, Kim Ravida Coaching

Kim Ravida is a business coach who helps her clients build profitable businesses in a way that fits into their life. She helps her clients identify and reach their ideal clients. Through her teachings, Kim’s clients learn how to effectively market and sell their services from a place of authenticity. She empowers them to build their business confidence with practical money, productivity, and time management strategies. Her clients know their worth and their value so that they can create consistent revenue and experience success with their business.

Layci Nelson (@layci_nelson)

Owner, Nelson Management Strategies

Layci Nelson helps good bosses become life-changing leaders worthy of being followed. Layci worked in the private and public sectors building strong and successful teams for 20 years. Ok, maybe 18 years. Her first two years were a total train wreck that started her down the path she is on today. She has been coaching executives and business owners in the art of people-first, self-aware leadership for the last 6 years. Her unique application of evidence-based techniques empowers leaders to close the gap between how they want to engage, inspire and motivate their people and how they actually do.

Being born and raised in a trailer court, becoming a first-generation college graduate and now a successful entrepreneur has developed her skills to connect and communicate to almost anyone. Perhaps what drives her most is the opportunity to impact the everyday worker by developing leaders who create truly inspiring workplaces for their employees.

Megan Patzius (@windowseatsandbrighteyes)

Founder, Window Seats + Bright Eyes

Megan Patzius is a business coach and digital nomad with a sweet spot for building sales funnels that create massive impact. With her own successful service, product, and publishing businesses, Megan thrives meeting clients where they are and introducing them to their next level self. Shattering ceilings and living limitlessly is a norm to her, her clients, and the communities she creates. Through a variety of programs and workshops she runs throughout the year, one message is consistent through it all- the outcome doesn’t matter if the journey doesn’t make you proud.

Uma Panch (@uma_panch)

Founder iBeyondBliss and Mindset Coach

Uma Panch is a Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer, Transformational Mindset Coach, and Author. She is the founder of a social enterprise called iBeyondBliss Personal & Corporate Wellness. She is also PhD candidate for Mindfulness for Workplace Wellness and a visiting faculty in several Australian Universities. Uma has won multiple awards for her distinguished achievements including the Entrepreneur Award for a positive contribution to the society.

She is passionate about helping emerging leaders and high-caliber professionals to tap into their subconscious superpower, break barriers and unleash their true potential. Uma decodes the secret to an extraordinary life and leaves her clients excited, inspired and energized to take action and see tangible results. She does this by creating deep change in the client’s subconscious mind and activates real deep transformation. She skillfully shifts her clients from Oh No to Ah Ha!

Be the change you want to see your world. Reach out to Uma Panch to reprogram your mind, rewire your mind, and transform your life.

