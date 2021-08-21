THE UNSUNG HEROES OF TRINITY

Source:Dailymirror

The Colombo Branch of the Old Boys Association of Trinity College Kandy went back to School yet again!

Trinity College Kandy which is a prestigious Campus has been standing in its glory for almost 150 years.

One can imagine the plethora of Principals, Teachers, Staff members and Students who have risen through these hallowed walls. Amongst these personnel are the Minor Staff of College who are very much a part of the “Trinity Family”, to whom the Colombo OBA focused their attention this year.

Although the students go through College for a mere 13 years, these staff members attached to various fields of College such as the Office, Boarding House, Sick Rooms, Transport, Gardens, Kitchen, Laundry, Library, Maintenance, Sports Grounds, Farm, and the whole School in general, remain to see many generations of students pass by. One can imagine the proud memories they possess of students who have achieved great heights in school, serving the country and the world at large.

During this difficult period faced by all, the thought of “charity begins at home” was very much the focus this year. The old boys rallied around towards this worthy cause and distributed 130 Packages of Dry rations and other essential items sufficient for an average family of four members.

The College Social Services Union was requested to assist in distributing the packages to encourage them to appreciate the services rendered by these staff members. A simple ceremony following all current health guidelines was held at the Trinity College Hall on 31st July 2021.

The Principal Fr. Araliya Jayasundara, Colombo OBA President Mr. Romesh Jayawardena and Vice President Mr. Amitha Nugawela who spearheaded and organized the event, distributed the gift packs. Mr. Gotabhaya Dassanayaka, Vice Patron, rose to the occasion in delivering a fitting address to the gathering.

The staff members and recipients were very happy and elated by this generous, sincere and unexpected gesture made by the Old Boys of the Colombo Branch of Trinity College Kandy.