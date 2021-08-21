H-Connect clinches spot in 2021 Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work

H-Connect has clinched a spot on the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM 2021 – Small and Medium Workplaces list by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The list was determined amidst one of the largest collections of employee experiences with over 3.3 million employees surveyed from across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East to determine the Best WorkplacesTM in the region.

H-Connect is the global business solutions provider for the Hirdaramani Group and celebrates nine years in October 2021. Within its short span, H-Connect has been recognised by Great Place to Work® in quick succession – twice in the Best WorkplacesTM in Sri Lanka list as well as Best WorkplacesTM in IT/iTES for two years, in addition to being Great Place to Work CertifiedTM for two years.

“Our employees are our lifeline and their satisfaction is a vital part of our business success. We are thrilled with this recognition of H-Connect’s work culture. We strive to create an inclusive, dynamic work environment for our employees and this recognition is welcome testament to the work we have been doing, especially in the context of the pandemic and changing and challenging work environments which have been in flux,” commented Akshay Hirdaramani, Director, H-Connect.

“The survey helps us identify key drivers of employee perception and areas of importance to our employees, it helps us arrive at focus areas to leverage our strengths and identify any gaps to achieve business objectives and cultivate a beneficial work environment. We seek to improve year on year and build a workplace where fairness, credibility, camaraderie, pride in work and respect are key drivers and where employees will thrive,” Ayesha Ediriwickrama, Head of HR, H-Connect said.

Due to COVID-19, physical and mental wellbeing were key for both employee and employers. Companies were also evaluated on their ability to create an inclusive workplace experience.

A key strength at H-Connect, as highlighted in the survey, was a high level of camaraderie, welcoming atmosphere and cooperation amongst teams. The company’s focus, warm atmosphere and fun at work, growth and development and investment in employee career trajectory were also areas which had ranked high in the assessment. Good facilities and provision of resources and equipment was also highly perceived by employees.

To qualify for the list and be named best in Asia, 200 companies were the highest ranked on Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces™ National lists across the region. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies were assessed through a Trust Index© – an analysis done by the employees – and a Culture Audit© which is a submission by the organization on its policies.

“On average, companies ranked on the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM scored 10% better than those that made it to the National list – an incredibly high bar as such workplaces are the best of the best in their own country,” noted Great Place to Work® in its announcement release. The Best Workplaces in AsiaTM had 15% more employees report feeling that management involves people in its decision-making, that they received special and unique benefits while also receiving a fair share of the profits made by the organization.

To be considered, companies were first identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of the Best WorkplacesTM lists in Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Japan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka or UAE during 2020 or early 2021. Companies are ranked in three size categories: Small and Medium (10-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational.

The Best Workplaces in AsiaTM list is available at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/asia-2021.

Photo Caption:

Great Place to Work® Senior Project Manager Ruwani Alwis Hewa presents H-Connect’s Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2021 award to H-Connect Senior Executive HR Vinod Nagendran and Executive Administration Rukshika Madurangi