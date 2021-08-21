Koch…more to crow about

Source:Island

Frederick-James Koch: Celebrity status

Generally, it’s the big man, Alston Koch, who is in the spotlight, but that scene seems to have changed with the release of the Hollywood movie, ‘Night Walk.’

This movie not only features Alston’s son, Frederick-James Kock, but the spotlights also falls on Frederick-James doing the theme song, ‘I’m Running’.

The song has generated lots of good reviews and has been spoken about in many influential music magazines.

The latest is Australia/Pacific’s biggest and most influential entertainment site, ‘NOISE 11,’ which gives Frederick-James Koch a special mention.

“Australian actor and musician, Frederick-James Koch, has recorded the theme song for the new Mickey Rourke movie ‘Night Walk’.

“Koch made his acting debut, alongside Ben Kingsley, in ‘A Common Man.’ He was also in ‘Impact:Earth,’ with Tom Berringer, and now ‘Night Walk’.

In ‘Night Walk,’ Koch plays an investigative journalist on a quest for justice for a man imprisoned, by corrupt police, over the murder of his wife.

“‘Night Walk,’ premiered at the Moscow Film Festival. It was acquired by distributor Lionsgate, in 2021, and this year had a run in over 200 Russian theatres.

Frederick-James Koch is the son of former Darktan member Alston Koch. Darktan were best known for the 1975 Australian hit ‘Disco Lady.’

“