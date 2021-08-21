ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 fixtures revealed

Source:Dailymirror

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway from 17 October, with the final to be played in Dubai on 14 November.

The ICC announced the fixtures for the marquee tournament on Tuesday, 17 August.

Round 1

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea at 2pm local time on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6pm.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia – making up Group A – will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

Super12

The second round of the tournament – the Super12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

Semi-finals

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days.

The final

The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai at 6pm local time on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.