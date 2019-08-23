







” THE WINTER OF LIFE” – By Des Kelly

Unfortunately, the writer of the “Piece” below is unknown, but I did find that, especially for those who ARE in the “Winter if Life”, what has been written is quite true, and “to the point”, so to speak. There are many of us, myself included, who are in this position today (in the departure lounge), as I frequently put it, some of us, lucky in life, others, not so. However, it is a very well known fact that life is what you make it. Everything depends on YOU.

I really do not care whether you are religious or atheist.

God, (and there IS only one God), gave each one of us a brain, when we were born, and, how you USE that brain is imperative on how you end up.

Personally, as a young man, nearly everything I did was WRONG. Without going into details, (THEY will be in an Autobiography I am writing (whenever I get the time to do so), BUT, the fact of the matter is that I knew where to “draw the line”, as I grew older & wiser. Anyway, this is another story for my eLanka readers. Now, back to “The Winter of Life, by this good, yet unknown writer.