







“WHAT IS THE VERDICT” – By Des Kelly

Heaven sent, for Social Media?, well, it certainly seems like it. With all the “hoo haa” that has been going on for months now, regarding Cardinal Pell, the most recent “trial” by three County Judges tells us that two of them are convinced of the “penetrating-phobia” of Pell, yet, one of their Colleagues seems sure that Pell has not penetrated anything per se’.

Everyone seemed sure that the decision of these three learned Judges would be unanimous, but NO.

This is a serious crime, we are talking about here.

A sexual penetration of a Choir-boy by the most Senior Cleric in the Country, and one who was in line to be the next Pope of the Catholic Church, in Vatican City.

The Cardinal has insisted that he was not guilty of the crime

and ” Innocent until PROVEN guilty” is the Law in this Land.

As far as I am concerned, this CASE has now been conducted more than once, getting to the final one involving the three Judges, where both a male & female Judge were convinced of the guilt of Pell, yet one male Judge was not convinced of the fact, giving Pell’s Lawyers yet another opportunity to now appeal to the High Court of Australia.

Naturally, Pope Francis is now also involved in this case, and, in his wisdom, has still not taken away the Cardinal’s title or removed him from the Priesthood. He is quite correct in his decision. This HAS TO BE an UNANIMOUS decision by the Judges of the High Court of Australia, now, and so the CASE goes on. My own opinion on this very sensitive subject is very simple indeed. If it DID happen that Cardinal Pell had subjected this choir-boy to the sexual harassment, as quoted, Pell will deserve the punishment meted out to him, plus be immediately defrocked by the Pope, & lose every award handed him by the Government of Australia. He would then end up a convicted paedophile.

If he is found not guilty by an UNANIMOUS DECISION, then,

Every award, title, etc., etc., MUST be returned to him with due PUBLIC APOLOGIES by especially the Social Media who have already proclaimed him guilty.

Innocent, until proven guilty, without a shadow of doubt, is the only FAIR legal system, & what it’s all about. This is the way I see it, and I feel sure that my readers will agree with me.

What’s the verdict for Pell ?, Let the High Court Tell !!!.