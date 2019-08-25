“OLD-TIMERS, LIKE US” – By Des Kelly
This one is especially for old-timers, like us. Once again, I am not quite sure if Claire wrote this very interesting piece of very valuable information herself, then forwarded it on to Dallas who, in turn, sent it to me, but it really does not matter. I enjoyed reading it and decided to pass it on to our many elderly members of eLanka, so that they could read & get some satisfaction from these very true bits of advice, then, pass it on to others, who I believe, would be very pleased to read the happy news that all is not lost.
The melody out of music,
The pride out of appearance,
The courtesy out of driving,
The romance out of love,
The commitment out of marriage,
The responsibility out of parenthood,
The togetherness out of the family,
The learning out of education,
The service out of patriotism,
The Golden Rule from rulers,
The nativity scene out of cities,
The civility out of behavior,
The refinement out of language,
The dedication out of employment,
The prudence out of spending,
The ambition out of achievement or
God out of government and school.
And we certainly are NOT the ones who eliminated patience and tolerancefrom personal relationships and interactions with others!!
And, we do understand the meaning of patriotism, and remember those who have fought and died for our country.
Just see the Seniors with tears in their eyes and pride in their hearts as they stand at attention with their hand over their hearts!
YES, I’M A SENIOR CITIZEN!
I’m the life of the party….. Even if it lasts just until 8 p.m.
I’m very good at opening childproof caps….. With a wrench.
I’m awake many hours before my body tells me it’s OK to get up.
I’m smiling all the time because I can’t hear a thing you’re saying.
I’m sure everything I can’t find is in a safe secure place, somewhere.
I’m wrinkled, saggy, lumpy, and that’s just my left leg.
I’m beginning to realize that aging is not for wimps.
Yes, I’m a SENIOR CITIZEN and I am having the time of my life!
