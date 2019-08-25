







“OLD-TIMERS, LIKE US” – By Des Kelly

This one is especially for old-timers, like us. Once again, I am not quite sure if Claire wrote this very interesting piece of very valuable information herself, then forwarded it on to Dallas who, in turn, sent it to me, but it really does not matter. I enjoyed reading it and decided to pass it on to our many elderly members of eLanka, so that they could read & get some satisfaction from these very true bits of advice, then, pass it on to others, who I believe, would be very pleased to read the happy news that all is not lost.

Desmond Kelly. (Editor-in-Chief) eLanka. Senior citizens are constantly being criticized for every conceivable deficiency of the modern world, real or imaginary. We know we take responsibility for all we have done and do not blame others.

HOWEVER, upon reflection, we would like to point out that it was NOT the senior citizens who took