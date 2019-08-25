







“THE PEOPLES’ PRINCESS” – By Des Kelly

In just about a fortnight, 22 years ago, (31/8/1997), the “Peoples’ Princess”, Diana, (nee’ Spencer), died in a car-crash, just 36 years old, together with her lover Dodi Fayed, & his inebriated driver, Henri Paul, the only survivor being Diana’s bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, who was badly injured, in the accident that shocked the entire World.

Princess Diana, who was divorced (by order of her Mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth ll), from Prince Charles, the Prince if Wales, after a 4 year separation, was already the Mother of Princes’ William & Harry, William, the Successor of Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne, as the future King of England.

My article in the above is not to publish English history, but to give our readers of eLanka a minute picture of what most of us already know. It is a sad story, indeed. One of the

most beautiful Women on Earth, at the time, a worthwhile future Queen of Britain & the Commonwealth, a loving Mother to her two sons, a true “favourite-choice” of most Women around, of that era, because of her charitable nature, and, her ability to “mix” with “ordinary folk”, made Diana one of the most popular people, EVER, before her untimely death. Rest in peace, Diana, the Peoples’ Princess, and may God bless you now & forever.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.