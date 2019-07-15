







THERE’S A PLACE IN MY HEART – By Des Kelly

When you hear this voice, unless you know nothing about Music, you will immediately know who it is. She is truly the

“Greek Goddess” of song, born Ioanna Mouschouri, now known to everybody around the Planet as Nana Mouskouri, in 1934, she is now 84+ and still “Wows” audiences everywhere she performs. There is certainly “a place in my heart” for this Vocalist, because, not only does she sing perfectly “in tune”, every word (lyric), sung is as clear as crystal, in whatever language she chooses to sing. Nana Mouskouri has always been one of my favourite female Stars of song, but we now come down to this very special Video.

It came to me via e’mail, from Dallas Achilles, a friend who needs no introduction whatsoever to ALL Lankan Aussies, famous for “blowing his own trumpet” (in the nicest way), I have to say. Starting when quite young himself, in Ceylon, as we knew it, Dallas went on to become an expert trumpet-player, and I don’t really know how many people know this, but, in the “Brass” section of a big band, the trumpet is the most difficult instrument to play, as is the Violin (in the “Strings” section). To my knowledge, Dallas has never played a violin, but he mastered the trumpet, and is still very much in demand to date, whenever & wherever a “big-band” sound is needed. I don’t know if he remembers playing “The last Post”, a few years ago, in Melbourne, on Remembrance Day, where he & “your’s truly” paid tribute to all the Aussie Diggers who had given their lives for this Country. Dallas played, from his heart, while I recited the

R.S.L. “Prayer” on this particular occasion. Afterwards, Dallas did promise me that he would do the same for me, when I passed-on, as I too, served my time in the Royal Ceylon Navy before coming to Australia. I can only hope that he remembers this.

Before I close this story, I have to thank very sincerely, the guy who sent Dallas this video that matches perfectly,this Nana Mouskouri song (with Nana singing in the background). His name is Tommy Smith, another Musician Extraordinaire, who is a multi-instrumentalist, plays a superb guitar (he owns about 8 of them I think), plus piano, keyboard, & possibly other instruments as well.

Tommy’s two young sons are also Musos, and often join their father whenever possible. Because of work commitments & medical problems, I have not been able to be in touch with Tommy, as I would wish to, but, Tommy, I am privileged to still be a friend, and thank you, for one of the BEST Video efforts I have seen in a long long while.

It is beautifully done, and will touch many hearts, so thank you, again, for a wonderful job, well done.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.