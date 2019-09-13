







“THESE SHOES/BOOTS WERE MADE FOR WALKIN – By Des kelly & Got Noisy Shoes? This Guide Will Stop the Squeaking

My dear dad, Carlo Kelly (God rest his soul), always made it quite clear to all of us, and everyone, in fact, that it did not matter a hoot, if one was dressed “to the hilt”, but our shoes were not polished & shiny, it was totally a wasted effort.

He was a senior Cadet at Royal College, Colombo, and his boots and shoes always had that “mirror-finish” that none of the other Cadets could seem to accomplish, and, until he passed on, his favourite pastime was polishing and making comfortable, the shoes of his entire family. He absolutely loved doing this, and we did not make any serious efforts to stop him, after all, he was “Dad” & he always did it, his way.

So, folks, if you wish to have shoes that do not “squeak”

please read the following good advice. I still have the final footwear that my dad wore, and though I can never even hope to walk in his shoes, I still keep them polished, and in their original box. Please read the article & enjoy the music.

Desmond Kelly.

THERE IS A FAMOUS STORY – THAT IF YOUR SHOES ARE SQUEAKING – IT MEANS THAT U HAVE NOT PAID FOR THE SHOES

8 Ways to Stop Squeaking Shoes!

Got a pair of noisy shoes? Squeaking shoes can make a person feel self-conscious every time you take a step. Thankfully, there are a number of tricks that you can try to help silence the squeaks. Give one of these recommendations a go:

1. Sprinkle baby powder

Squeaking shoes can be a result of moisture that gets trapped where shoes rub against each other. So, shaking a bit of baby (or talcum) powder under the inner sole will help absorb the moisture. If your pair of shoes does not have removable soles, add the powder around the inside sole instead.

2. Add petroleum jelly

As the insole of the shoe rubs against the inside of the shoe, it may cause a squeaking sound. To stop this from happening, spread a thin layer of petroleum jelly or lotion under the insole to help the parts rub against each other more smoothly.

3. Rub on saddle soap

Another cause of squeaking shoes? Shoelaces. When the laces on leather shoes rub against the shoe, your footwear may squeak with every step. To stop this from happening, rub a bit of saddle soap or another leather conditioner to moisturize the area and reduce the noise.

4. Rub with a dryer sheet

A dryer sheet can be the solution to all your squeaking issues. Simply rub the bottom of your squeaking shoes with the sheet to cut down the noise. You can also use a dryer sheet to fix shoe odors.

5. Throw in the dryer

Using a sponge or washcloth, add a little bit of fabric softener, then toss the sponge, along with your squeaking shoes into the dryer. Just be sure not to leave them in for more than 10 minutes, or they may shrink.

6. Soften your soles

Soles may harden after some time making them prone to noise. So, if this is the case, use sandpaper to rub down the bottom of your squeaking shoe, softening them up.

7.. Try WD-40

WD-40 has a number of uses, one of which is to prevent shoes from squeaking. Simply soak a cotton ball with a bit of WD-40 or silicone spray then apply it to the outside seams of your squeaking shoes – unless your shoes are made of suede, which could ruin your footwear.

8. Fix loose heels

Take a moment to examine your squeaking shoes and see if there’s a gap near your heels. Once you’ve located the spot, put some superglue in the seam around the heel then hold it together or use a clamp to keep it tight until the glue dries.