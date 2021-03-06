Thirimanne, Dhananjaya to join SL squad

Source:Dailynews

Left-handed batsman Lahiru Thirimanne and all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva are set to join the rest of the Sri Lankan squad in West Indies by March 7.

Both Thirimanne and Dhananjaya are successfully cleared their fitness tests and were available for selection. Thirimanne was sidelined from the original squad and underwent self-isolation after he was tested Covid-19 positive along with National coach Mickey Arthur. He was finally cleared after another PCR test and is now ready to deliver the goods for the National team.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya was sidelined due a hamstring injury which he sustained in the first Test against the Proteas. He was under medical care until the end of the England tour and is fully recovered for National duty. (AN)