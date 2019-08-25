“THIS TEXT, TO YOU” – By Des Kelly

I think this text is very beautiful, very true …. !

Hardly the day started and … it is already six o’clock in the evening.

Barely arrived on Monday and it’s already Friday.

… and the month is already over.

… and the year is almost up.

… and already 50, 60 or 70 years of our lives have passed.

… and we realize that we lost our parents, friends.

and we realize that it is too late to go back …

So … Let’s try, however, to take full advantage of the time we have left …

Let’s not stop looking for activities that we like …

Let’s put color in our greyness …

Let’s smile at the little things in life that put balm in our hearts.

And yet, we must continue to enjoy serenely the time that remains. Let’s try to eliminate the “after” …

I do it after …

I will say after …

I will think about it after …

We leave everything for later as if “after” was ours.

Because what we do not understand is that:

after, the coffee cools …

after, priorities change …

after, the charm is broken …

after, health passes …

after, the children grow up …

after, the parents get older …

after, the promises are forgotten …

after, the day becomes the night …

after, life ends ….

And after that it’s often too late ….

So … leave nothing for later …

Because always waiting for later, we can lose the best moments,

the best experiences,

the best friends,

the best family …

The day is today … The moment is now …

We are no longer at the age where we can afford to postpone until tomorrow what needs to be done right away.

