Tom Moody to join SLC

Tom Moody

Source:Dailynews

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody is to join Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as Director of coaching and he is likely to join them early next month. SLC is in the process of finalizing his contract.

The 55-year Moody is to educate the domestic coaches on the modern techniques and the latest updates of the game. He will be initially contracted for three months and depending on the necessity, the SLC is to regain his services. In 2005 he was in contention to become India’s coach but lost out to Greg Chappell.

Moody became Sri Lanka’s coach a few months later and took them to the final of the 2007 World Cup. He resigned from the job soon after and returned to Western Australia. (AN)