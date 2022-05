Top 10 Things to do in Jaffna: This is Sri Lanka

We spent 5 days in Jaffna filming the most epic vlog on things to do and see in Jaffna! A special thank you to everyone who helped us make this vlog possible and you guys who sent us recommendations of places to check out whilst in Jaffna. Here are our Top 10 things to do in Jaffna from the This is Sri Lanka Series!